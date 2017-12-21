Lady Flo, dead at 97, should be remembered for more than pumpkin scones
Lady Flo has died, apparently along with mainstream memory of the Bjelke-Petersens' legacy of hatred and corruption.
Former Queensland politician and famed lover of the pumpkin scone Florence “Lady Flo” Bjelke-Petersen died overnight. Nobody wants to speak ill of the dead, but you’d think you could “say something nice” about the wife of the Hillbilly Dictator without excusing his corrupt reign. And yet politicians of all stripes were quick to gloss over the fact of Sir Joh’s corruption, the fact he parachuted his wife, Flo, into the Senate, and also that whole “Fitzgerald Inquiry” thing.
5 thoughts on “Lady Flo, dead at 97, should be remembered for more than pumpkin scones”
She was very much part of what was a very corrupt system. I’m glad that she’s gone, and wish that she never was.
If Barnaby truly did see Joh as a role model a) that explains a lot and b) we should be very afraid
The dead do indeed deserve to have their rotten legacy aired in public, even the worst of people can still serve as a bad example….
Politicians glossing over historical corruption and anti democratic horrors, in the vain hope we will have forgotten, therefore nothing to see here in their own reprehensible conduct. Stating the facts re the dead is no problem to those of us that did so while they were alive.
Consider that the only mention of achievement is pumpkin scones, this should give some indication of the regard this person held during a considerable lifespan.
Let the dead bury their dead.
This amnesiac, cant, maudlin carry-on is nauseating – a reminder of political hypocrisy and a selective, wilful ignorance of history.
Frecklington (in an interview with ABC TV news) said she longs for a return of the days of Joh?????
….. Just forget the past and it will repeat?