Razer: Apple basically evicting the Koorie trust from Fed Square is a very 2017 thing to happen
A building currently being used by the Koorie Heritage Trust is being demolished to make way for a huge Apple store. Well merry bloody Christmas.
Dec 21, 2017
So. 2017, eh. What can we say about that? In 2017, the planet turned, creating the illusion of days. In 2017, you endured 355 of these solar deceptions. You will travel 26 million kilometres through space, and then, 2017 will exist only in your memory. Unless you are a quantum-y type.
