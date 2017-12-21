Keane: no politician has the spine to stand up to Australia’s intelligence state
As the case of Witness K has made clear, if you stand up against Australia's intelligence apparatus you will be crushed, and elected officials will fall in line.
Dec 21, 2017
It’s standard in an end of year piece to attempt to identify some unifying theme in the events of an arbitrarily selected period of time. Sometimes themes and commonalities really do emerge. Other times, they’re the author’s confection.
15 thoughts on “Keane: no politician has the spine to stand up to Australia’s intelligence state”
Bravo Bernard. A truly frightening piece. Two inferences stand out. The first is that we can clearly not rely on the Labour Party to take any stand on principles intrinsic to a democratic society. The second is that the case for a Bill of Rights could not be clearer.
You might also like to look at Australia’s involvement in the Syrian war as a classic example of being kept in the dark, systematically lied to, and participating in an illegal attack on a sovereign nation.
Thank you Bernard. It is this sort of article, and Razer’s latest offering that make Crikey and the Schwartz Media publications so vital in today’s Australia. Where are the Fairfax journalists on this?
The bipartisan poltroonery is not confined to spookery – despite Labor using the Customs/Sydney airport case in its 2007 election manifesto and promising to compensate the bankrupted victim assoon as it came to office it carried on the previous government’s policy, even seeking costs if he had the hide to appeal to the High Court.
Put not your faith in Princes.