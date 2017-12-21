 Menu lock
Triple M to fill Hottest 100 void … Bauer cuts Men’s Style … ABC extends to PNG …

Bauer Media has cut Men's Style magazine after a horror year for the publisher. The summer edition will be its last.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Bauer cuts Men’s StyleBauer Media has cut another of its magazines after a horror year for the publisher. The struggling German publisher has confirmed that Men’s Style‘s summer edition will be its last, but would not say how many redundancies the closure would lead to. Bauer bought ACP Magazines five years ago, and this year alone has closed Rugby League Week, Shop Til You Drop, Yours, Recipes+ and Homes+. It’s also restructured and pushed through redundancies, and lost a CEO, senior executives, editors, and a record defamation case to actress Rebel Wilson.

