Razer: Apple supplanting the Koorie trust in Fed Square is a very 2017 thing to happen
A building currently being used by the Koorie Heritage Trust is being demolished to make way for a huge Apple store. Well merry bloody Christmas.
Dec 21, 2017
A building currently being used by the Koorie Heritage Trust is being demolished to make way for a huge Apple store. Well merry bloody Christmas.
So. 2017, eh. What can we say about that? In 2017, the planet turned, creating the illusion of days. In 2017, you have so far endured 355 of these solar deceptions. You will travel 26 million kilometres through space, and then, 2017 will exist only in your memory. Unless you are a quantum-y type.
Powered by Taboola
6 thoughts on “Razer: Apple supplanting the Koorie trust in Fed Square is a very 2017 thing to happen”
This woman is near unreadable nowadays. Her writing is so self-absorbed and obtuse, it takes barely a skim read of the first line before I move to the next story. Previously I could actually last a paragraph. First drop for 2018.
I suspect the comprehension problem is entirely your own.
As we close on the season of peace and goodwill, both Helen and Bernard have reinforced in today’s posts how far and fast Australia has abandoned freedoms and values previously taken as rights; secured by law, parliament and the will of Australian peoples.
I am afraid. Where once I would have spoken freely, shared a view, queried an action, strongly challenged; now hesitate, evaluate, possible repercussion. Trust in the State, public service extending to community, continues to evaporate for there appears less commitment to a right or wrong; accountability, transparency. The mere fact that Victoria appears set on welcoming a takeover by Apple of Federation Square illustrates how disempowered people have become.
Quite +++
When I lived in Melbourne, federation square was an eyesore & nearly every non-architect hated it. It was supposed to be an event centre not another locked away monument to factionalism. Don’t like the idea of Apple taking up the space but at least it’ll add colour & brightness to an otherwise drab area.
I guess that means you don’t give a fuck about the Wurundjeri people, or the fact that the land, as all land in this country, was stolen, and that a building dedicated to their memory and expanding our knowledge of their culture has been unceremoniously stolen and given to a bloated American corporation?
So Australian