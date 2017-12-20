Mayne: watch for the Murdoch sell-down out of Disney
Will the Murdochs sit on a $10 billion stake in a company they have no control over, or will we see a fire-sale and a new generation of the family enriched?
Dec 20, 2017
Did you ever think we’d see the day where an Australian family would finish up with a stake worth more than $10 billion in a foreign company over which it has absolutely no control?
