Why the RBA needs a more fluid approach to interest rate moves
The RBA's habit of moving the interest rate by a quarter of a percent each way -- regardless of the needs of the economy -- is outdated and unhealthy.
Dec 20, 2017
The RBA's habit of moving the interest rate by a quarter of a percent each way -- regardless of the needs of the economy -- is outdated and unhealthy.
Australia’s Reserve Bank is feted around the world. It’s a global leader and innovator. But there’s one thing it does in an old-fashioned — possibly even dangerous — way: it moves official interest rates in multiples of 0.25% and only in multiples of 0.25%.
Powered by Taboola