Joyce benches strong players in favour of regional pork-barreling
The Prime Minister should have anticipated the current high level of angst in Coalition ranks over the re-shuffle.
Dec 20, 2017
Enoch Powell may have observed that “all political careers end in failure”, but after Tuesday’s cabinet reshuffle, it could be more accurate to say “all political careers end in disappointment”.
13 thoughts on “Joyce benches strong players in favour of regional pork-barreling”
I happened to hear newbie, David Littleproud, being interviewed on ABC News Radio earlier today. Alarm bells started ringing so loud the house nearly fell down. First there was the old Country Party philosophy “socialise our losses, capitalise our profits” , behind words like ” government can help, but then we want them to get out of the way”.
And then there were his comments on the state structure of our federation, and his mantra-like repitition of the word “pragmatic”. Reading behind the euphemisms, and the “code for” words, I believe we have a “suck the rivers dry, bulldoze the last remnant of native vegetation” czar in charge of Agriculture and Water. And watch out Nick X, because he is out to bugger South Australia.
I heard the interview, too. Perhaps, in very short time, the new Agriculture Minister will answer to David Littletobeproudof.