 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Media

Dec 20, 2017

How media reporting can prompt health scares

A 7.30 story on long-acting contraceptives influenced women to cancel their implants -- an example of the media's influence on people's health decisions.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

When the ABC’s 7.30 program ran a story about some pretty awful side effects from long-acting reversible contraception (LARC), a number of women immediately cancelled their appointments to have devices implanted in the following days.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment