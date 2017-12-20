The 2017 Pollie of The Year is Dean Smith
Our pick for best politicians of 2017 represent different aspects of what it means to be a good senator.
There’s a different skillset for being a good senator compared to an MP in the House of Reps. Members of the lower house, of course, have constituents to attend to — a full-time job even before you tack on other roles like being a minister or shadow minister. But senators have a lot more committee work, and it’s more important, because the government doesn’t chair non-legislative committees, and chairs are expected to work a lot more collegiately. Effective senators are often the ones who work hard behind the scenes, and collaborate with senators from other parties to get outcomes that aren’t necessarily confined to legislation.
Bernard, I’d call Dean Smith Statesman (not politician) of the year: these days the term ‘politician’ has too many negative connotations to be salvaged.
I agree Penny Wong is the standout performer on the Labor side. However, Bill should again give her a domestic portfolio like Finance which she had before.
She’s in the wrong chamber to face off against Julie Bishop which gives Jules pretty much a free ride…