Unique conditions of the music industry allow sexual harassment to thrive
As victims from the music industry come forward with their stories, Crikey asks what is it that is unique to the music scene that allows this behavior to flourish?
Dec 19, 2017
As victims from the music industry come forward with their stories, Crikey asks what is it that is unique to the music scene that allows this behavior to flourish?
Last week, an open letter “to the Australian music industry” (dubbed #meNOmore) was published, detailing the widespread experiences of sexual harassment, assault and violence experienced by women in the industry. It contains appalling stories, from everyday acts of denigration and boundary-crossing, to sexual assaults kept quiet with threats to the victims’ careers. It is far from the only industry to experience these issues, but is there something unique to the music scene that allows this behaviour to flourish?
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “Unique conditions of the music industry allow sexual harassment to thrive”
One hopes we advance, but be wary of comparing eras. I have been involved in a small way with very grass roots music for a fair while (ie forty odd years). There is something a little uncertain, a little dangerous, a little exotic in the figure of the minstrel. Historically, they lost their heads now and then: literally. I have never been a hunter of unattached women, being happily monogamous, but I have often been intrigued at approaches made by women towards musicians and advances accepted from them as well. There has been a milieu which has blurred limits and easily gets out of hand. No respect and no time for the predators, but it isn’t always as simple as it has been painted. Especially not in times gone by when attitudes were different. Today we can and should expect better.
OBO – “Gone with the Gypsy laddie-Oh”.