Dec 19, 2017

Turnbull veers to the right with cabinet reshuffle

None of the Coalition’s same sex marriage proponents were promoted.

Tony Walker

Political commentator

Malcolm Turnbull has shifted his new look Cabinet to the right with the elevation of Immigration Minister Peter Dutton to a new super Home Affairs portfolio, and the controversial Senator Michaelia Cash as Minister for Jobs and Innovation.

  1. Wallywonga

    Yes, you would think a cabinet refresh might have further sparked the supposed MSM “re-energisation” of his leadership.Instead there were spiteful party paybacks, and of course no acknowledgement for the real committed drivers of the SSM legislation.
    Because he was too busy the next day out there trying to claim credit for the legislation himself!
    Is he any less a fatuous phony than Trump?