Turnbull veers to the right with cabinet reshuffle
None of the Coalition’s same sex marriage proponents were promoted.
Dec 19, 2017
Malcolm Turnbull has shifted his new look Cabinet to the right with the elevation of Immigration Minister Peter Dutton to a new super Home Affairs portfolio, and the controversial Senator Michaelia Cash as Minister for Jobs and Innovation.
One thought on “Turnbull veers to the right with cabinet reshuffle”
Yes, you would think a cabinet refresh might have further sparked the supposed MSM “re-energisation” of his leadership.Instead there were spiteful party paybacks, and of course no acknowledgement for the real committed drivers of the SSM legislation.
Because he was too busy the next day out there trying to claim credit for the legislation himself!
Is he any less a fatuous phony than Trump?