‘Boffin’, ‘fracas’ and other words that only journos use
Been involved in an imbroglio lately? Didn't think so.
Dec 19, 2017
There’s a particular language that journalists use in writing their articles and scripts. Reporters are usually pretty direct, they use particular monikers. Sometimes they use jargon, sometimes they fall back on cliches. And then there’s a whole particular suite of words and phrases that have been almost entirely wiped from English speakers’ vocabularies, apart from journalists’. Here are some of Crikey‘s favourites:
A blow
Axed
Backflipped
Beleagured
Boffin
Brouhaha
Bundle out
Bungle
Dumped
Dwindling
Embattled
Execution style
Fiend
Fingered
Fracas
Furore
Gaffe
-Gate
Imbroglio
In tatters
Lashes
Mayhem
On the brink
Ousted/ouster
Outbreak
Probe
Race row
Ramped up
Rebuked
Revellers
Saga
Scour
Sex scandal
Slammed
Slapped down
Sparked fears
Spat
Spearheading
Stoush
Swingeing
Tinderbox
Tryst
Under fire
