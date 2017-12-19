 Menu lock
Dec 19, 2017

‘Boffin’, ‘fracas’ and other words that only journos use

Been involved in an imbroglio lately? Didn't think so.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

There’s a particular language that journalists use in writing their articles and scripts. Reporters are usually pretty direct, they use particular monikers. Sometimes they use jargon, sometimes they fall back on cliches. And then there’s a whole particular suite of words and phrases that have been almost entirely wiped from English speakers’ vocabularies, apart from journalists’. Here are some of Crikey‘s favourites:

A blow

Axed

Backflipped

Beleagured

Boffin

Brouhaha

Bundle out

Bungle

Dumped

Dwindling

Embattled

Execution style

Fiend

Fingered

Fracas

Furore

Gaffe

-Gate

Imbroglio

In tatters

Lashes

Mayhem

On the brink

Ousted/ouster

Outbreak

Probe

Race row

Ramped up

Rebuked

Revellers

Saga

Scour

Sex scandal

Slammed

Slapped down

Sparked fears

Spat

Spearheading

Stoush

Swingeing

Tinderbox

Tryst

Under fire

18 comments

Leave a comment

18 thoughts on “‘Boffin’, ‘fracas’ and other words that only journos use

  1. archibald

    The “K word” is no longer Kennett. It is “knifed.” I’m surprised it didn’t “get a guernsey”.

  2. wilful

    Gouged
    Hip pocket
    Slugged

  3. AR

    Not a word but a phrase – “how devastated are you by …?”

  4. rumtytum

    What happened to the most important word in the current journalistic lexicon: “amid”?

