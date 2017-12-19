Sam Dastyari wasn’t the first to take Chinese money, just ask Howard
Chinese influence in Australia and elsewhere is being exert via "sharp power", and you wont have to look far to find those who are happy to play a part.
Dec 19, 2017
There is some irony that the demise of Sam Dastyari, the first Australian political victim of what is now is being called “sharp power” for his connections to China, occurred during the tussle for the seat of Bennelong, once the stronghold of Liberal Prime Minister John Howard.
5 thoughts on “Sam Dastyari wasn’t the first to take Chinese money, just ask Howard”
Sam did not die, he quit a job.
Surely not so much a “conga line” but a “lion dance” of Australian politicians?
They may not have invented hypocrisy – but by doG, haven’t the Limited News Party taken it to heart for a core value?
And remember the $250,000 worth of watches given to Abbott, Robert and their wives, and Macfarlane (from a plastic bag? To “escape duty”?) for “a foot in the door” by a “Mr Li” (or was it “Mr Ree”?)?
“Given back” after Macfarlane was sprung wearing his “fake” by Ian Goodenough – when “Mr Li” went unreferred to Customs?
Ye gods, truth is stranger than fiction: the author claims John Howard is paid – paid! – for speaking engagements. It’s hard to fathom what type of audience he could attract apart from a Liberal Party seniors’ gaggle.
To call the NED a “think tank” is not accurate. It is in fact one of the US’s major vehicles for regime change and funding groups that stir up trouble in countries that are targets of US foreign policy disruption.