Razer: three things you can kind of feel good about from 2017
There were very few signs of light in the West this year, but, in the effort to grow up, Helen Razer figured she could spot at least three.
Dec 19, 2017
If you’d called my home a rat hole last week, you’d have wounded the dignity of fleas. I was a disgrace, and one with no memory of ever uttering the words “Tawny Port”, much less of Tawny Port’s ingestion. Still, the archipelago on the kitchen floor could have been formed by no other wine, and no other person but me. When two independent parties agreed that yes, it was Tawny Port, I had no choice but to conquer this, and all other islands of filth. I cleaned house for two days, then, with bleach and port all gone, I spent a third day aiming to chuck the least of my books.
5 thoughts on “Razer: three things you can kind of feel good about from 2017”
OMG! OMG! I tried, I really rilly tried to find something at which to cast nasturtiums but.
I couldn’t.
One of Mz Razor’s finest ululations.
you many well mean “Tropaeolum” but nasturtium will do because of the plant’s relationship to watercress. There is also the implied inference that Ms Razer is, in your appraisal, a shrinking violet. Be that as it may.
As to the article, it is actually a rather lucid assessment but it ought to be four or five times its current length (to enable additional qualifications and detail). A few links or correlations to politics in Oz would also have been useful.
> Still here?
whenever you need a neck massage (with a baseball bat) I’ll be here (for you) AR. I’m sure that chafing at my heals gives you something to do (or at least it is rewarding in some behavioural sense).
> I assumed that your contract with Menzies’ House had expired.
That is a (web) site that I have yet to scrawl upon. Frankly, Crikey offers topics of greater interest.
You do not heal – you are the epitome of a verruca.
Overall, an interesting article but, considering the last paragraph, “Trump accelerates not just the crash-landing of American Eagle spirit..”
I haven’t a clue as to what this turn-of-phrase might mean, however to continue :“but those market-friendly policies both Democrats and Republicans have built since the death of FDR.
The economic ethos, in broad terms, hasn’t changed in the USA since Nixon; his setting up of the current (cough) employer-based, tax benefiting, health-care system has had the effect of creating a perception that only those who wish to change the system must be Communists.
Whether Trump appreciates it or otherwise (he probably is oblivious to it) Trump is an alternative to the Hillary-Wall Street-W.J. Clinton-Bush (father and son)-Obama brigade. One needs only to consider just how much fatter the fat cats have become to identify the “gutting” of the middle and lower orders – who, incidentally, support the status quo in regard to health care. Even FDR eased up on government programmes/spending in 1937 and the economy declined (again) in 1938. The remainder of the world was more or less out of the depression by this stage.
Trump is representative of the new right. Various organisations such as NATO and the UN will find themselves having to pay their own way. The recognition of Jerusalem could be rescinded in a tweet along with a pardon or two in the same message.
“The change was once so gradual and politely explained. Now it is acute, and plainly vulgar.”
I think I’ve just heard the glass break in the glasshouse. There are more than a few Ministers who would have lost their portfolios thirty odd years ago but being caught is the crime nowadays. Crikey has even come to the defense of a few of the culprits.
As to the future of Labor (or Labour) parties in general Corbyn is one of the few (or only) politican(s) who realise that the Party much determine its own course and not seek appendages of agenda items from the Greens or whomever. Work practices have changed and consumer debt is endemic. The game has changed utterly.
The comment “.. and it is my evil hope that this will be recognised by the many as history” rather assumes that there will exist those with sufficient (literacy) skills to read and interpret history. We’ll see!
Still here?
I assumed that your contract with Menzies’ House had expired.