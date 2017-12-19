MYEFO shell game liberates $5.4 million from arts funding
The federal government has sprung yet another surprise funding raid on the Australia Council, writes Ben Eltham.
Dec 19, 2017
There was more bad news for the arts buried in yesterday’s mid-year economic statement. Tucked away in the budget items for the Communications and Arts portfolio came the announcement that the government would once again be cutting funding to the Australia Council, the nation’s key cultural funding agency.
One thought on “MYEFO shell game liberates $5.4 million from arts funding”
Hey, if it results in more artists starving in garrets and leaving something of value, rather than the slop of the gravy train, that’s A. OK.