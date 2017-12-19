Scott Morrison is cooking up porkie pies for Christmas
Budget on track to return to balance? Not bloody likely.
Dec 19, 2017
Very little Scott Morrison says about Australia’s economy can be taken at face value to be true. Most speeches or media releases since he became treasurer have been riddled with half-truths, distortions and falsehoods.
11 thoughts on “Scott Morrison is cooking up porkie pies for Christmas”
Enough of us keep electing them : we deserve to be treated like simpletons – it works.
Too true Klewso – makes you so proud to be an Aussie..!!
And re our Oz msm :- one of our Curry or Maul Limited News political buffoon hacks was out on her perch yesterday, cheering the prospect of these “savings” going to infrastructure spending : completely ignoring her Limited News Party’s “By Howard : Out of Costello” pedigree of a congenital penchant for tax cuts (to buy electoral popularity) ahead of infrastructure spending (as in “Mining Boom”).
Thank you Alan for your usual spare, acerbic analysis.
Hope your chrissie card from Morriscum arrives on time.
When the ‘best’ of the MSM is Fairfax, and Fairfax is just regurgitating LNP press releases, we are in trouble.
I think we’re up to about the 25th re-write from Mark Kenny of ‘Turnbull’s turned the corner’.
Can’t comment – I refuse to read either Murdoch or Fairfax, and studiously avoid commercial TV and talk-back radio….I just wish I could trust the ABC for truthful journalism, but even there I am so often left disappointed and bitter these days.
Leon – agree. It’s harder & harder to wade through the muck.
The unemployment figures are extremely weak, given the low growth in total hours worked & lower than average labour market participation rates, & for the bulk of their tenure the unemployment rates were above 5.5%, & participation rates were much lower. Labor, for all their faults, maintained unemployment figures of below 5.5% for much of their post-GFC tenure, whilst also retaining better than average participation rates. Not that this stopped the former Opposition from attacking the unemployment stats as “awful”, as often as they could.
Porkoes on the economy. More porkies on the environment. “If we stand confidently and lie, they’ll buy it” is the only plan they have.
…. And this is Morrison – he’s ‘baking brownies’ – something rotten his way comes.
Thank you, Alan…I’m no economist, so always look forward to your articles to explain what is really going on. Most of the time this government’s statements on the economy don’t seem to make any sense. You always manage to tell us why that is so.
Our MSM have a lot to answer for!