Dec 19, 2017

Rundle: in the Christmas trenches with the Retail and Fast Food Workers Union

As retail workers go through Christmas hell, a group of Retail and Fast Food Workers Union organisers are hitting the isles to take names under the nose of management.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Early evening, Carlton, when we hit the joint. We piled out of the car near the supermarket entrance, clogged with Christmas shoppers, banging trolleys, yowling kids. Michael, the leader, gave the place a once-over.

11 thoughts on “Rundle: in the Christmas trenches with the Retail and Fast Food Workers Union

  1. zut alors

    These guys have a thankless task, good on them. The worst aspect would be the carols-on-loop…

    O, Come All Ye Faithful (Shoppers).

  2. AR

    That was very, very unsettling grundle. More power to your ink stained digits.
    I benefit, like so many others, from this system.
    “Those Who Walk away from Omelas”.

  3. rhwombat

    Inspiring, GR. Thanks.

  4. Nudiefish

    Glad that somebody is doing this important work.

  5. The Curmudgeon

    And the ALP maintains affiliation with this SDA mob. And affiliations are how Labor doesn’t lose touch with ordinary workers. What a joke.

    1. AR

      And also how atheist, marriage spurning Gillard kow-towed to the Bullock.

  6. Damon

    Great read.

  7. campidg

    Thinking about the supermarket duopoly, what are peoples thoughts on how the future should look
    : status quo with continued downward pressure on staff and suppliers? The same with more regulation? Monopoly busting legislation favouring the independants? Coops as in Japan? State ownership as
    in Scandanavia (I think)?

    1. Hoojakafoopy

      Co-ops are the best! Better food, better scale, better lighting, diverse music (haven’t heard any Xmas carols) BYO packaging, the staff seem generally happier and have the support of volunteers.. I much prefer shopping at my local co-op to being in Coles or Woollies, where I make a B-line for what I’m after & get out as quick as possible, as if on a hostage rescue mission.

  8. Woodstock

    Congratulations to them.It’s this sort of activity we need to see more often. Good question re ALP continued affiliation with this truely horrible union.

  9. Rusty

    Great journalism