Rundle: in the Christmas trenches with the Retail and Fast Food Workers Union
As retail workers go through Christmas hell, a group of Retail and Fast Food Workers Union organisers are hitting the isles to take names under the nose of management.
Dec 19, 2017
Early evening, Carlton, when we hit the joint. We piled out of the car near the supermarket entrance, clogged with Christmas shoppers, banging trolleys, yowling kids. Michael, the leader, gave the place a once-over.
11 thoughts on “Rundle: in the Christmas trenches with the Retail and Fast Food Workers Union”
These guys have a thankless task, good on them. The worst aspect would be the carols-on-loop…
O, Come All Ye Faithful (Shoppers).
That was very, very unsettling grundle. More power to your ink stained digits.
I benefit, like so many others, from this system.
“Those Who Walk away from Omelas”.
Inspiring, GR. Thanks.
Glad that somebody is doing this important work.
And the ALP maintains affiliation with this SDA mob. And affiliations are how Labor doesn’t lose touch with ordinary workers. What a joke.
And also how atheist, marriage spurning Gillard kow-towed to the Bullock.
Great read.
Thinking about the supermarket duopoly, what are peoples thoughts on how the future should look
: status quo with continued downward pressure on staff and suppliers? The same with more regulation? Monopoly busting legislation favouring the independants? Coops as in Japan? State ownership as
in Scandanavia (I think)?
Co-ops are the best! Better food, better scale, better lighting, diverse music (haven’t heard any Xmas carols) BYO packaging, the staff seem generally happier and have the support of volunteers.. I much prefer shopping at my local co-op to being in Coles or Woollies, where I make a B-line for what I’m after & get out as quick as possible, as if on a hostage rescue mission.
Congratulations to them.It’s this sort of activity we need to see more often. Good question re ALP continued affiliation with this truely horrible union.
Great journalism