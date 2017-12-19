Eaten Fish’s new home … betting ad ban watered down … Book Club’s last show …
Iranian cartoonist Ali Dorani has finally been able to leave Manus Island. Plus, other media tidbits of the day.
Dec 19, 2017
Eaten Fish finds new home. Iranian cartoonist Ali Dorani, who works under the name Eaten Fish, has found a new home after four years on Manus Island in immigration detention. Dorani, who won the Cartoonist Rights Network International award for courage last year, took the pen name of Eaten Fish after he arrived at Christmas Island in 2013. His cartoons have been published in online media and the International Cities of Refuge Network (ICRN) yesterday announced he had found refuge in a safe city. In a statement published by ICRN, he said: “I have left PNG. It was a long journey but I am safe now. I am thinking about my friends in Manus Island and Port Moresby. Thank you to my supporters and people who worked to make this journey happen.”
