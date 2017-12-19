Pollies have a lot to learn about Chinese-Australians
It would be generous to say both major parties were less than impressive when it came to effectively reading and communicating with Chinese-Australians.
As a Chinese-Australian, I do not think I recall ever seeing our community being front and centre in Australia’s political system. But this past weekend, perhaps for the first time in Australian history, Chinese-Australians determined whether Australia’s federal government would be in majority or minority government. The Bennelong byelection was not just a mini-referendum of the Turnbull government or the eligibility of Bill Shorten as prime minister, it was a test on how multicultural communities are perceived in the eyes of political parties and campaigns.
There is a difference between Australian – Chinese and Chinese – Australians it is self explanatory.
You beat me to it!
Good point by the writer, would’ve been much more effective for Labor to choose an Asian-Australian candidate with deep ties to the area, than to draft a former Premier with plenty of baggage.
Only 20% of the electorate is of Chinese background, and some sub-groups of them are suspicious of other sub-groups of them.
My impression was that Shorten felt that the Dastyari saga hurt Labor with the Anglo and other communities, not specifically with Chinese Australian electors.Otherwise an insightful article.