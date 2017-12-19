Australia’s animal welfare process is broken and corrupted
The process for developing animal welfare standards for Australian industry is broken -- something the government was told a long time ago by the Productivity Commission.
Dec 19, 2017
The process for developing animal welfare standards for Australian industry is broken -- something the government was told a long time ago by the Productivity Commission.
The regulation of animal welfare in Australia’s primary industries remains profoundly flawed more than a year after the Productivity Commission identified serious problems with the system. The latest example of poultry regulation is a perfect summation of the problems the PC identified.
Powered by Taboola
8 thoughts on “Australia’s animal welfare process is broken and corrupted”
I have been infuriated by the callousness of the LNP – and most people in general – on this topic so often that this news just leaves me with sick resignation now more than anything else. I keep giving to animal welfare, but you had better believe it’s a losing battle.
Thanks for the piece anyway, Bernard. It’s objective, and hopefully will turn a few heads.
Cruelty is cheaper.
Remember when “under the carpet” Jethro wanted to make it an offence for “agri-terrorists” to reveal such abusive “husbandry” under ‘tough new biosecurity measures’ – back in June 2014?
Joyce is probably the mist corrupt politicians in Canberra, he just gave one of his mates $76 million for a water buy back that wasn’t worth half that much, the idiots who elected him should be forced to foot the bill fir every corrupt thing he does ad maybe they’d think twice
The point was made by Morrison, repeatedly, that the report was to focus on removing the unnecessary regulatory “burden” on farm businesses. Animal welfare being one of those burdens, obviously. Targeted pressure from consumers is probably the only way of changing things, sadly. We don’t have a government, we have a random selection of idiots and psychopaths.
Thank you, Bernard. Those wanting to dip in a little further (and make a submission to the poultry inquiry) can find out more here: https://theconversation.com/proposed-poultry-standards-leave-australia-trailing-behind-other-industrialised-countries-88302
Thank you for raising this. Once again, the community wants change, yet the political class privileges the interests of industry over everybody else.
One little detail: that photo looks like a showbird. The bird has a lot more space than a hen in a cage egg system.
I recall my grandfather selecting a chicken for the following Sunday roast – it was despatched quickly with a swift swing of an axe. It seems light years removed from the cruelty standard in the 21st century.
As with marriage equality, the electorate may lead the government on animal welfare with their buying power for free-range & ethical produce.