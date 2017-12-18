 Menu lock
Dec 18, 2017

Has Morrison ‘turned the debt ship around’?

Australia's debt outlook is showing improvement. But Morrison’s claim this is evidence of “turning the debt ship around’’ might be regarded as premature.

Tony Walker

Political commentator

Spinning the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO), Treasurer Scott Morrison has pointed to projected reductions in the 2017-18 budget deficit, and a better-than-anticipated return to surplus in 2020-21 as evidence of improved fiscal discipline.

4 thoughts on “Has Morrison ‘turned the debt ship around’?

  1. klewso

    Was that “around” or aground”?
    Scrott and his foreskins – he’s been right so many times before…..

  2. klewso

    Sorry, his “forecasts” of course.

    1. AR

      … stet..

  3. AR

    “on water” or “on balance sheet”, same-same secret cretin business.