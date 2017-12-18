Has Morrison ‘turned the debt ship around’?
Australia's debt outlook is showing improvement. But Morrison’s claim this is evidence of “turning the debt ship around’’ might be regarded as premature.
Spinning the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO), Treasurer Scott Morrison has pointed to projected reductions in the 2017-18 budget deficit, and a better-than-anticipated return to surplus in 2020-21 as evidence of improved fiscal discipline.
4 thoughts on “Has Morrison ‘turned the debt ship around’?”
Was that “around” or aground”?
Scrott and his foreskins – he’s been right so many times before…..
Sorry, his “forecasts” of course.
… stet..
“on water” or “on balance sheet”, same-same secret cretin business.