Murdoch goes back to the future to distract from his declining legacy
Rupert Murdoch's spin is in overdrive as he tries to justify the Fox-Disney sale as anything but what it is: a necessary deal to save a falling company.
Dec 15, 2017
Rupert Murdoch says he is “pivoting at a pivotal moment” in the US$52.4 billion (A$68 billion all paper) carve up of 21st Century Fox and asset sale to rival Disney. “We are paving the way for a new Fox and a transformed Disney to chart a course across a broad frontier of opportunity,” he said. “I know a lot of you are wondering: Why did the Murdochs come to such a momentous decision? Are we retreating? Absolutely no, we are pivoting at a pivotal moment.”
