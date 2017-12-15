 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Companies

Dec 15, 2017

Murdoch goes back to the future to distract from his declining legacy

Rupert Murdoch's spin is in overdrive as he tries to justify the Fox-Disney sale as anything but what it is: a necessary deal to save a falling company.

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Share

Rupert Murdoch says he is “pivoting at a pivotal moment” in the US$52.4 billion (A$68 billion all paper) carve up of 21st Century Fox and asset sale to rival Disney. “We are paving the way for a new Fox and a transformed Disney to chart a course across a broad frontier of opportunity,” he said. “I know a lot of you are wondering: Why did the Murdochs come to such a momentous decision? Are we retreating? Absolutely no, we are pivoting at a pivotal moment.”

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment