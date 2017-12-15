 Menu lock
Dec 15, 2017

Australia reacts to the royal commission

The final report of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse will be made public today. Here's how the media is covering it.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

The final report of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse will be made public today, after four years of hearings.

