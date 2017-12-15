Just how representative is Australian parliament?
Canadian parliament, the most ethnically diverse in its history, has many lessons for how Australia can have a truly representative democracy.
Dec 15, 2017
Canadian parliament, the most ethnically diverse in its history, has many lessons for how Australia can have a truly representative democracy.
If the 2016 census is anything to go by, Australia is becoming increasingly more diverse in its cultural make up. Parliament is slowly playing catch up, with more Indigenous parliamentary members than ever and a few more politicians with non-anglo heritage in its ranks.
Powered by Taboola