 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Dec 15, 2017

Glenn Dyer’s TV ratings

The first day of the third Ashes Test from Perth dominated, helped by the three-hour time difference, so an easy win to Nine for the night and until the test ends. The third session

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

The first day of the third Ashes Test from Perth dominated, helped by the three-hour time difference, so an easy win to Nine for the night and until the test ends. The third session was the most watched program with 1.33 million national viewers (942,000 metro and 391,000 in the regions). Session 2 had 944,000 national viewers and session 1 had 763,000.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment