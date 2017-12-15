Child abuse royal commission could unintentionally create new victims
We can act on the vital recommendations of the Royal Commission into Child Sexual Abuse but must maintain due process for the accused, says writer and barrister Greg Barns.
Dec 15, 2017
We can act on the vital recommendations of the Royal Commission into Child Sexual Abuse but must maintain due process for the accused, says writer and barrister Greg Barns.
The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse winds up today when the last of its reports is published. The commission has rightly focussed the attention of the nation on the appalling consequences of child sexual abuse for victims, their families and communities. But while the royal commission may have brought a sense of justice and healing to many of those who have encountered abuse, when it comes to ensuring justice for the accused as well as the accuser, there have been some troubling recommendations. To be blunt, the rights of persons accused of child sexual abuse may be substantially undermined by this royal commission, and false accusations against individuals and institutions may increase as a consequence.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Child abuse royal commission could unintentionally create new victims”
From the article: “To be blunt, the rights of persons accused of child sexual abuse may be substantially undermined by this royal commission, and false accusations against individuals and institutions may increase as a consequence.” – this is a disgraceful statement without basis in fact, it is nothing more than cheap and nasty conjecture and Crikey should call on an expert in this area to respond.
The Australian Institute of Family Studies addressed this issue in 2013: and the report discusses the reasons why police and lawyers persist in believing that there is a high incidence of false reporting although the evidence suggests otherwise.
A Canadian study from 2008 states: http://bit.ly/2j4FTRo
“On the basis of a representative sample of 7672 cases of abuse investigated by child protection authorities in Canada … only 4% of the 35% of unsubstantiated cases were deemed to be the product of intentionally fabricated false allegations. The rate was slightly higher in cases of sexual abuse (6%) compared with cases of physical abuse (4%), neglect (4%), and emotional maltreatment (2%). However, none of the false allegations of sexual abuse had come from the children themselves.”
Given that members of the legal profession have only been too willing to hold out their hand for their thirty pieces of silver from institutions such as the Catholic Church and then set about to aggressively defend sex offenders at the expense of the well-being of victims, it is only fair to react with scepticism to the claims made by Greg Barns that the Royal Commission “could create new victims”. His use of the word “victim” is in very bad taste and an insult to the work of the Royal Commission and the 8,000 or more personal stories submitted to the Commission. His accusation that the Royal Commission was engaged in a “zealous quest” and has “failed to respect the law” is a deliberate attempt to undermine the work and reputation of Justice Peter McClellan and his staff.
I accept that Greg Barns has some important points to make, but his deliberate use of the old myth of false accusations and his emotive and offensive language disqualifies his arguments from further consideration.
I hope that Greg Barns and Crikey see fit to issue an apology to those of us offended and disgusted by this article.