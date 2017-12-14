Will the Disney deal split the Murdoch men?
Ahead of a 21st Century Fox restructure and the monolithic Fox-Disney deal, questions are being raised about how Rupert's heirs fit in.
Dec 14, 2017
The final shape of the Murdoch family’s 21st Century Fox carve-up will be announced in the next 24 hours, but the real question is whether the news will confirm a much-rumoured split in the triumvirate of Murdoch men — dad Rupert and sons Lachlan and James. News reports and features have increasingly asserted that James Murdoch will not be sticking around at the slimmer 21st Century Fox after the Disney deal is done.
