Rundle: sat among ewoks, imbibing the Clintonian delirium of Star Wars
People say it's the best of the Star Wars films for decades. It was by turns stirring and as ropey as an old Doctor Who episode.
Dec 14, 2017
There were Jedi knights at Melbourne Central station, and stormtroopers on the escalator. Boys in Target faux Japanesey gowns with broomsticks, and goth girls who’d made more of an effort, black lace witchy gowns and working light sabres. At Flinders Street station, a cross-dressed Princess Leia was buying a dim sim. And on the tram all the way down St Kilda Road, kids, paler than they needed to be, a little lumpy, debated matters of ancient history related to the rise of the Sith. Or something.
