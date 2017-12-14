Razer: the only thing dumber than most ABC-bashing is the ABC itself
The frequent claim that the ABC has been dumbed down has itself been dumbed right down. But that doesn't excuse the ABC's decline.
“Stop the dumbing down of the ABC,” is a headline that hints at a very defensible anxiety. But it’s also one you and I might use as a guide to a history of a more general “dumbing down”. Which is to say, the frequent claim that the ABC has been dumbed down has itself been dumbed right down. Once, there were sharp minds to dissect the truly dull. Now, our best hope is for a butter-knife precision.
20 thoughts on “Razer: the only thing dumber than most ABC-bashing is the ABC itself”
Lateline going does leave a big gap in the ABC’s product in my opinion.
Sure, it has been going downhill – having near death experiences, timetable shuffling, budget cuts was only ever going to end in it going out with a whimper.
But what Lateline did do (and still was doing, on occasion, right up to the end) was explicitly give time to explore stories of the day.
Long form ‘special event’ journalism (a la Four Corners) is all well and good, but it can’t keep up with all the important things going on all the time and how they evolve. If a topic is followed up on 4 Corners it will be many years down the track if ever given its 40-stories-a-year format.
And at the opposite end the regular news bulletins provide zero value anymore, and that is all that the ABC seems to want to provide – ok, that’s probably largely ABC24’s fault as they somehow thought that US CNN-style ‘rolling coverage’ was what Australians wanted or needed from their public broadcaster. Except for when there’s a genuine major, evolving disaster situation this just means putting out the same vapid few seconds of headlines on high rotation providing no insight and no utility to the public apart, perhaps, from inducing a numb blurry sensation with regards to the state of the world. That may be intentional; I don’t think it’s useful.
At least Lateline gave 10-15 minutes to actually explore topics and have interviews with interesting people that were more than just “hi, what’s your controversial one-line take on this issue, thanks for that bye!”
And now there is no ‘venue’ for such on the ABC. The claim made is that the resources that were going to Lateline are now going to be put into a beefed up investigative reporting team. But where do we, as the public, get to experience these in-depth investigations? Online I guess after being ‘teased’ by scattered click-bait on the broadcast channels. The RN reforms were all about ‘leaving the listeners wanting more’ or some such twaddle. I don’t think they’re proposing more 4 Corners timeslots in broadcast so the TV offering is devolving more and more into teasers for … what, the online extended version? I can say hand-on-heart that the ABC online offering is currently even more insipid than the TV programming, and I can’t see how I will even discover where all this marvelous in-depth investigative journalism is being covered. In-depth and all that. Not just the click-bait headlines on a half-baked news site leading to a bare bones summation of what they’ve been plastering on ABC24 on high rotation for the last 4 hours.
I used to watch a lot of ABC TV content and found enough depth to satisfy me. Now I rarely watch the ABC – the TV offering has so little utility it is neither informative nor entertaining – and the online ABC presence, despite Mark Scott’s push to refocus in that direction, has not stepped up.