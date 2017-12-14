ABC’s new political editor … Dasher’s collateral damage … Breitbart’s war on Twitter …
The ABC has appointed Andrew Probyn its new political editor, replacing Chris Uhlmann.
ABC’s new political editor. Andrew Probyn has been appointed political editor at the ABC, less than a year after he moved to the public broadcaster from The West Australian. Probyn had been a regular on the Insiders panel, and has been acting in the role since his predecessor Chris Uhlmann moved across to Nine, stepping into Laurie Oakes’ shoes.
