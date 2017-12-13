Why poet Omar Musa signed up to help write Romper Stomper reboot
The question of how to faithfully represent neo-Nazis without condoning them is familiar to poet, rapper, author and now television writer Omar Musa.
Dec 13, 2017
The question of how to faithfully represent neo-Nazis without condoning them is familiar to poet, rapper, author and now television writer Omar Musa.
If the backlash over Tina Fey’s “ignore the Nazis and eat cake” advice, the Sunrise team’s years of paid Pauline Hanson spots, or Tom Tilley’s interview with a Charlottesville riot organiser is anything to go by, critics are fed up with the media underestimating and platforming white supremacy groups.
Powered by Taboola