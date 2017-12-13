 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Film & TV

Dec 13, 2017

Why poet Omar Musa signed up to help write Romper Stomper reboot

The question of how to faithfully represent neo-Nazis without condoning them is familiar to poet, rapper, author and now television writer Omar Musa.

Chris Woods

Share

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment