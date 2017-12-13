Will Turnbull beat out Abbott for least productive modern PM?
A report in The Guardian shows that Tony Abbott had one of the least productive governments in decades. But what about his successor?
Dec 13, 2017
A report in The Guardian shows that Tony Abbott had one of the least productive governments in decades. But what about his successor?
What exactly consists good government is subjective, but one popular measure is how much legislation a government manage to pass over any given time period.
Powered by Taboola