 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Federal

Dec 13, 2017

Will Turnbull beat out Abbott for least productive modern PM?

A report in The Guardian shows that Tony Abbott had one of the least productive governments in decades. But what about his successor?

Claudia Long

Share

What exactly consists good government is subjective, but one popular measure is how much legislation a government manage to pass over any given time period.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment