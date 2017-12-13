‘A vision of the future’: Bauer’s fading fortunes signal an industry in peril
Amid a slew of magazine closures, the German giant is showing that it doesn't know how to transplant its publishing model to the "baffling" Australian market.
Barely a month goes by without news of more redundancies, more magazine closures, more restructures at the once-great owner of Australia’s most well-known and prestigious magazines, ACP Magazines. German publisher Bauer Media bought out ACP from Nine Entertainment in 2012, ending an era for locally owned magazine publishing in Australia.
