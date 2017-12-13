Rundle: remembering two stalwarts of the Indigenous Black Power movement
Sol Bellear and Denis Walker were two mainstays of a movement that, for the most part, was about building black community.
We passed a milestone on the long path of black and white Australia this week, though it wasn’t the one everyone thought — the 25th anniversary of Paul Keating’s Redfern speech — but something else.
