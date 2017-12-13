 Menu lock
Dec 13, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

The relative success of a Seinfeld re-run tells you everything you need to know.

Glenn Dyer — Crikey business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Just another Tuesday night’s viewing in summer and the  viewing figures tell the story.  Viewers looked elsewhere after the news and current affairs ended at 7.30pm. Nine was a narrow victor in the metros. The summer boredom factor was also present on Foxtel –the fifth most watched program was an episode of Seinfeld, probably one of the most repeated programs on TV. While Paul Murray Live topped the night with 82,000 viewers. The Seinfeld repeat had more viewers than Credlin on Sky News which could only scratch together 40,000 viewers.

