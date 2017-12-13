Legal action halts Packer bio … Fairfax’s deal with Google … the revolving door …
Legal action puts pin in Packer biography. An unauthorised biography of billionaire James Packer by Australian Financial Review journalist Aaron Patrick has been put on ice because of legal threats. Patrick tweeted this morning that the book was on “indefinite hold” because of threats of legal action by Packer. He was responded to a story in The Sydney Morning Herald about the two competing biographies about Packer that were due out — one by Patrick and the other by a journalist at The Australian, owned by News Corp whose co-chairman is Lachlan Murdoch, a friend of Packer.
