Will Adani ever get the money it needs to build that bloody massive mine?
With major banks all around the world turning their banks on the controversial mine, Adani better dust off the ol' guitar and get busking.
Dec 12, 2017
Seven years ago, Anna Bligh announced the approval of what would be Australia’s largest ever coal mine. Now that mine — Adani’s proposed $16.5 billion Galilee Basin project — is swamped with controversies. These include the expected environmental impact of the mine, rubbery employment figures spruiked by Adani, and questions around native land use agreements.
