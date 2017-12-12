 Menu lock
Dec 12, 2017

Turnbull is showing his stress, and Bennelong is watching

Recent polling has the Liberals nervous about their chances of a clean win in Bennelong. If Turnbull's performance on Q&A is anything to go by, he's expecting to take the bullet.

Tony Walker

On Monday’s episode of Q&A Malcolm Turnbull let slip on several occasions a demeanor of confected affability when questioning turned to contentious matters, including battles with the right of his party.

15 thoughts on “Turnbull is showing his stress, and Bennelong is watching

  1. klewso

    Armed to the teeth with his own facts, and sounded like he bussed in the Malcolm Turnbull Fan Club to boost his ego too? Though I didn’t see Leigh Sales or Annabel Crabb though …. busy elsewhere?