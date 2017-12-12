Turnbull is showing his stress, and Bennelong is watching
Recent polling has the Liberals nervous about their chances of a clean win in Bennelong. If Turnbull's performance on Q&A is anything to go by, he's expecting to take the bullet.
Dec 12, 2017
Recent polling has the Liberals nervous about their chances of a clean win in Bennelong. If Turnbull's performance on Q&A is anything to go by, he's expecting to take the bullet.
On Monday’s episode of Q&A Malcolm Turnbull let slip on several occasions a demeanor of confected affability when questioning turned to contentious matters, including battles with the right of his party.
Powered by Taboola
15 thoughts on “Turnbull is showing his stress, and Bennelong is watching”
Armed to the teeth with his own facts, and sounded like he bussed in the Malcolm Turnbull Fan Club to boost his ego too? Though I didn’t see Leigh Sales or Annabel Crabb though …. busy elsewhere?