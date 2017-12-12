 Menu lock
Dec 12, 2017

Turnbull is showing his stress, and Bennelong is watching

Recent polling has the Liberals nervous about their chances of a clean win in Bennelong. If Turnbull's performance on Q&A is anything to go by, he's expecting to take the bullet.

Tony Walker

Political commentator

On Monday’s episode of Q&A Malcolm Turnbull let slip on several occasions a demeanor of confected affability when questioning turned to contentious matters, including battles with the right of his party.

