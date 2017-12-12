 Menu lock
Dec 12, 2017

The New Yorker sacks Scaramucci journo … the revolving door … Gawker’s revival …

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

New Yorker sacks journo. The New Yorker journalist best known for his devastating interview with Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci has been sacked by the news magazine for what it says was improper sexual conduct. Ryan Lizza has said the allegations arise from what had been a respectful relationship, and that he hasn’t broken any of The New Yorker‘s company policies. The victim — who hasn’t been named — issued a statement through her lawyers contradicting Lizza’s response. CNN has also said Lizza, who is also one of their paid contributors, will not be used on air until they’ve investigated the claims. Lizza’s report of a call from Scaramucci ended up with the newly appointed White House communications director resigning before he barely started the job.

