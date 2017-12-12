Razer: Labor thinks it can woo voters by emulating Obama. Seriously.
The ALP, once ruthlessly efficient, is now just plain old ruthless. And a bit of Obama-style political coaching isn't going to change that.
Dec 12, 2017
It was not Gough Whitlam to first observe, “a week is a long time in politics”. It is likely Lenin never said, “There are decades when nothing happens; there are weeks when decades happen.” The attribution changes, but the potential for high-speed change remains the same. Anyone who notes that years of political change can be crammed into days will soon be proved right.
