Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Dec 12, 2017

The ABC's line-up, with PM Malcolm Turnbull on Q&A, kept viewers interested last night.

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

The ABC kept viewers interested last night, with Malcolm Turnbull’s appearance on Q&A (689,000 on ABC and ABC News). The end result, it was just another notch on his end-of-year publicity round where he seems to have pitched his message to what he and his handlers thought the various media outlets might want to talk about. But on Q&A he did at least meet members of the audience who had their own minds and difficult questions.

