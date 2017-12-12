 Menu lock
Dastyari’s inevitable downfall and the case for a federal ICAC

Shorten should’ve known that simply relegating Dastyari to the backbench, as he did last week, would be insufficient.

Tony Walker

After Labor Senator Sam Dastyari’s resignation statement today in Sydney, lingering questions remain: what took him so long, and why didn’t Opposition Leader Bill Shorten insist on his resignation sooner?

  1. Norm

    He was allowed to hang around so long because he is a NSW Right faction powerbroker.
    Probably the best thing to emerge from this is that being a NSW Right numbers man and powerbroker no longer makes you invulnerable and untouchable. That can only be good for the Labor party, provided they don’t backslide. Bill, if Kristina fails in Bennelong, please don’t even think of giving her the vacant Senate seat.