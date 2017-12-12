Dastyari’s inevitable downfall and the case for a federal ICAC
Shorten should’ve known that simply relegating Dastyari to the backbench, as he did last week, would be insufficient.
Dec 12, 2017
After Labor Senator Sam Dastyari’s resignation statement today in Sydney, lingering questions remain: what took him so long, and why didn’t Opposition Leader Bill Shorten insist on his resignation sooner?
