Dasher’s social media antics put the ‘party’ in Labor Party
As he (ahem) Dashes to the exit, Crikey commemorates our five favourite Sam Dastyari stunts.
Dec 12, 2017
As he (ahem) Dashes to the exit, Crikey commemorates our five favourite Sam Dastyari stunts.
Labor has lost a monumental headache in the short term, but in the long term, the resignation of Sam Dastyari has lost them one of their better communicators. With a lived experience of prejudice and the nearest grasp of anyone in federal politics of how people under 35 actually talk, Dastyari was the perfect attack dog to send out on social issues, and was often called upon to cater Labor’s messages (say, on penalty rates) toward the young. No one in either party was better at putting together a shareable, mildly amusing video that people actually watched. Here’s Crikey‘s look back at his five best social media tactics for getting noticed.
Powered by Taboola