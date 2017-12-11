Who is the committee that could imprison Dastyari for his Chinese entanglements?
Senator Sam Dastyari lives appear to be running out, with more revelations and a referral to the privileges committee; is this the end for Dasher?
Dec 11, 2017
The drip-feed of incriminating stories about Labor senator Sam Dastyari and his dealings with Chinese interests continued to lubricate the country’s major papers, with the The Australian and Fairfax both printing “exclusives” this morning claiming Dastyari had asked deputy Labor leader Tanya Plibersek not to meet with a pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong back in 2015. A spokesman for Dastyari described the story, which cites “multiple” anonymous sources, as “complete rubbish”. Regardless, Attorney-General George Brandis has already referred Dasher to the Senate’s privileges committee over his relationships with Chinese donors.
