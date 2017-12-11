Rundle: the ‘intellectual’ right are sloppier than a failed MasterChef pudding
Guy Rundle on the intellectual inconsistencies of the right as tasting menu.
Dec 11, 2017
“Hoo boy,” tweeted Dominic “Illywhacker” Kelly on Friday as the Oz released a preview of its weekend Inquirer section, and a grateful nation could but agree. This was going to be gooooooooood. For political tragics, the Inquirer is like MasterChef — what abomination can these people produce out of what seems like a simple enough spec?
