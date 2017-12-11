 Menu lock
One of the best Clarke and Dawe interviews since 1989

A Pleasure To Be Here is a collection of the best Clarke and Dawe interviews from 1989 to 2017. Published posthumously under John Clarke’s name, the anthology includes numerous well-remembered classics, as well as some forgotten gems — this beauty among them. Here, Clarke plays a bellicose Jeff Kennett, then-premier of Victoria, bragging about his legislative machismo and his promise to “fix things” by abolishing education in the garden state.

